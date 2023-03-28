Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 185.2% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 177.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $520.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.10.

Lam Research Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $12.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $483.62. The stock had a trading volume of 440,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,986. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $496.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $446.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $574.79. The company has a market capitalization of $65.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.48.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also

