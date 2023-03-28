LCX (LCX) Price Hits $0.0779 on Top Exchanges

LCX (LCX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last seven days, LCX has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One LCX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0779 or 0.00000290 BTC on major exchanges. LCX has a total market cap of $60.09 million and $549,622.16 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LCX

LCX was first traded on June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LCX is www.lcx.com/insights. The official website for LCX is www.lcx.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The LCX Token is classified as an exchange based utility token and may be used to pay all fees associated with the services offered by LCX AG. The LCX Token can be used as a voucher to pay fees, such as fees for LCX Terminal subscription; fees for custodian solutions LCX Vault; fees for exchange transactions for all crypto assets; exchange fees for fiat-crypto-fiat transactions; processing fees; and other fees within the LCX ecosystem.

The LCX Token has been issued by LCX AG in full compliance with applicable laws and regulations in Liechtenstein. As per legal assessment performed by qualified legal firms, LCX Token can be legally classified as a utility token according to the US, Singapore, European and Liechtenstein law.”

