Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) vs. WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Head-To-Head Comparison

WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) and Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares WidePoint and Leidos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get WidePoint alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WidePoint -16.03% 2.98% 1.53% Leidos 4.76% 22.01% 7.00%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.7% of WidePoint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.7% of Leidos shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of WidePoint shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Leidos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

WidePoint has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leidos has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares WidePoint and Leidos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WidePoint $87.34 million 0.18 $340,000.00 ($1.74) -1.06 Leidos $14.40 billion 0.87 $693.00 million $4.94 18.59

Leidos has higher revenue and earnings than WidePoint. WidePoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leidos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for WidePoint and Leidos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WidePoint 0 0 0 0 N/A Leidos 0 5 2 0 2.29

Leidos has a consensus price target of $111.13, indicating a potential upside of 21.04%. Given Leidos’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Leidos is more favorable than WidePoint.

Summary

Leidos beats WidePoint on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WidePoint

(Get Rating)

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through the Carrier Services and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services segment includes bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point. The Managed Services segment delivers managed services under a full-service, quasi full-service or self-service solution. The company was founded on May 30, 1997 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

About Leidos

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions. The Civil segment focuses on modernizing infrastructure, systems, and security. The Health segment offers solutions to federal and commercial customers that are responsible for the health and wellbeing of people worldwide including service members and veterans. The company was founded by John Robert Beyster on February 3, 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.