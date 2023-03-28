Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 88.5% from the February 28th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Lendlease Group Stock Performance

Shares of LLESY stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $4.74. 6,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,553. Lendlease Group has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $8.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.43.

Lendlease Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.0299 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. Lendlease Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.32%.

Lendlease Group Company Profile

Lendlease Group is a property and infrastructure development company. It engages in designing, developing, constructing, funding, owning, co-investing or managing property and infrastructure assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Investment, Development, Construction and Non Core. The Investment segment includes an investment management platform and the Group’s ownership interests in residential, office, retail, industrial, retirement and infrastructure investment assets.

