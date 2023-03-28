Lennox International Inc. (LII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.06 on April 14th

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.06 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Lennox International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Lennox International has a dividend payout ratio of 26.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lennox International to earn $16.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

Shares of Lennox International stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $244.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,675. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $182.85 and a twelve month high of $278.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $254.33 and a 200-day moving average of $247.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 152.66% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lennox International will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total transaction of $37,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,358.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total transaction of $37,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,358.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.80, for a total value of $504,381.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,878,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lennox International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Lennox International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Lennox International by 376.1% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Lennox International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at about $710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LII shares. Mizuho upgraded Lennox International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lennox International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lennox International from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Lennox International in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.92.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

