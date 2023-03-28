Lennox International Inc. (LII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.06 on April 14th

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 1.06 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Lennox International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Lennox International has a payout ratio of 26.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lennox International to earn $16.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

NYSE:LII traded up $1.88 on Tuesday, hitting $244.71. The stock had a trading volume of 57,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,039. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.33 and its 200 day moving average is $247.57. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.92. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $182.85 and a 52 week high of $278.84.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 152.66% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lennox International will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on LII shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lennox International from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lennox International from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Lennox International from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised Lennox International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.92.

In other news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.80, for a total value of $504,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,878,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 150 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total transaction of $37,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,358.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,052 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.80, for a total value of $504,381.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,878,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lennox International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,973,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Lennox International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Lennox International by 376.1% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Lennox International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at about $710,000. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

