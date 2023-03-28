LIFULL Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Short Interest Down 97.4% in March

LIFULL Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the February 28th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

LIFULL Co.,Ltd. stock remained flat at $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. LIFULL Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $229.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of -0.07.

Lifull Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of real estate-related information services. It operates through the following segments: HOME’S Business, Overseas Business, and Others. The HOME’S Business segment provides business support services for real estate developers, customer relationship management assistance for rental operators, and domestic real estate information through the site, LIFULL HOME’S.

