Litecoin Cash 24 Hour Volume Tops $43.75 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 28th. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.89 million and approximately $43.75 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 779,650,450 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
