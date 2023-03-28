Litecoin Cash 24 Hour Volume Tops $43.75 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 28th. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.89 million and approximately $43.75 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 779,650,450 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 779,612,512.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00374842 USD and is down -11.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $41.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

