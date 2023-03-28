LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) PT Lowered to $5.00 at B. Riley

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LPSN. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on LivePerson from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Roth Capital downgraded LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivePerson has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $3.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.86. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $26.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

In other LivePerson news, Director William Wesemann purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $78,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 214,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,470.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in LivePerson by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in LivePerson by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

