LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decrease of 86.5% from the February 28th total of 215,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of LMFA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.72. 58,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,891. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85. LM Funding America has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $3.16.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMFA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LM Funding America by 995.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 139,392 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LM Funding America during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LM Funding America during the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

LM Funding America, Inc is a technology-based specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of funding to nonprofit community associations. It also focuses on business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each association’s financial needs, and cryptocurrency mining through its subsidiary.

