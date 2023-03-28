LogiTron Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $601.92 Million (LTR)

LogiTron (LTR) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 28th. LogiTron has a total market capitalization of $601.92 million and $0.03 worth of LogiTron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LogiTron has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. One LogiTron token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LogiTron alerts:

LogiTron Token Profile

LogiTron’s genesis date was March 14th, 2021. LogiTron’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for LogiTron is logitron.io. LogiTron’s official Twitter account is @logitron_office and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LogiTron

According to CryptoCompare, “Logitron blockchain aims to mimic how businesses run in the world. For example, it can simulate how a truck driver delivers goods from a consignor to destination. In doing so, assets on the blockchain can be analyzed, tokenized, traded, and make profit of its own by giving values to the eco system.Each digital asset on blockchain is represented by Logitron NFT Unit (LNU). Then the Unit needs Logitron for its power source. In other words, executing the contract bound to LNU requires Logitron. In the same sense, LNU can be traded denominated by Logitron.”

