LooksRare Market Cap Tops $64.35 Million (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. LooksRare has a market capitalization of $64.35 million and $2.92 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LooksRare has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000501 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LooksRare

LooksRare’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

