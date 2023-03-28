Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Reduced by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 20,159 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Shares of LOW traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $191.42. 69,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,092,229. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $223.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.98 and a 200-day moving average of $200.89.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

