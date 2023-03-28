LS Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.73. 1,257,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,986,930. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $73.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.31. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

