LS Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,512 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,925,244,000 after buying an additional 1,016,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,963,780,000 after buying an additional 154,917 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,648,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $853,286,000 after purchasing an additional 115,020 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Waste Management by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,194,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,604,000 after purchasing an additional 504,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,080,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,319,000 after purchasing an additional 81,547 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $14,799,318.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,619 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waste Management Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.50.

WM traded up $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.29. 403,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800,260. The stock has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.89 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.26.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

