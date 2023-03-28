LS Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,946,194,000 after acquiring an additional 472,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,038,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,098,391,000 after purchasing an additional 309,039 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,047,000 after purchasing an additional 461,438 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,192,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,539,000 after purchasing an additional 101,869 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,022,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $683,590,000 after buying an additional 93,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.59. The stock had a trading volume of 337,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,216. The company has a market cap of $88.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.61 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.48 and a 200 day moving average of $236.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADP. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.10.

About Automatic Data Processing



Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Further Reading

