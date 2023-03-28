LS Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Linde by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Linde Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.67.

NYSE LIN traded down $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $345.76. 423,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,694,786. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $362.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $335.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.36. The firm has a market cap of $170.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.