LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,115 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,115 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services accounts for approximately 1.9% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $9,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFS. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 52.8% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 78,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DFS traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.81. 324,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,578,084. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $121.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.26. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.46.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.33.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.