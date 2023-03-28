LS Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $78.68. 1,745,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,855,397. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.86. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $113.41.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

