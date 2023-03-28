LS Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,037 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 28,081 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 24,534 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Kearns & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Founders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 78,015 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 45,413 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,437 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,278,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,719,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.13. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $48.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.76%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

