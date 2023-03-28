Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues Earnings Results

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14, RTT News reports. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lululemon Athletica updated its Q1 guidance to $1.93-2.00 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $11.50-11.72 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $3.09 on Tuesday, hitting $320.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,423,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,454. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $310.08 and a 200 day moving average of $320.45. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $410.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on LULU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lululemon Athletica

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 60.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 161.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 33.7% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.