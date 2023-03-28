Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues Earnings Results

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14, RTT News reports. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lululemon Athletica updated its Q1 guidance to $1.93-2.00 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $11.50-11.72 EPS.
Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $3.09 on Tuesday, hitting $320.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,423,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,454. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $310.08 and a 200 day moving average of $320.45. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $410.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35.
A number of equities analysts have commented on LULU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.93.
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
