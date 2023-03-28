Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MAC. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Macerich from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Macerich from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Macerich in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a sell rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Macerich from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Macerich from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Macerich has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $16.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.13.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Macerich

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -226.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Macerich during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Macerich in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macerich in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macerich in the second quarter valued at $61,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macerich Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The company was founded by Mace Siegel Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.