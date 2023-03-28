MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MAG Silver Trading Down 2.3 %

MAG opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $18.47.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAG shares. National Bank Financial cut their price target on MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. CIBC cut their price target on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on MAG Silver from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Institutional Trading of MAG Silver

MAG Silver Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. Natixis acquired a new stake in MAG Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 254.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.