MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
MAG Silver Trading Down 2.3 %
MAG opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $18.47.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAG shares. National Bank Financial cut their price target on MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. CIBC cut their price target on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on MAG Silver from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.
MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.
