Maiar DEX Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $32.41 million and approximately $47,153.66 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007586 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025886 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00030302 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00018163 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00204938 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,315.80 or 1.00081314 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000913 USD and is down -3.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $29,126.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.