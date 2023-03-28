Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $354.52. The company had a trading volume of 343,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,440. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $390.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $362.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.