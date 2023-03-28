Matisse Capital Has $1.47 Million Position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Matisse Capital raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the quarter. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund comprises 1.5% of Matisse Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Matisse Capital owned 0.56% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 103,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 77,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 62,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 367.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMD opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.83. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $10.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

