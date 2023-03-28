Matisse Capital Has $731,000 Stock Holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Matisse Capital cut its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the quarter. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day moving average is $32.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

