Matisse Capital Invests $186,000 in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)

Matisse Capital bought a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000. Matisse Capital owned 0.20% of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KSM. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 27,076 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 165,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 74,726 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 445.5% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 77,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 63,698 shares during the period.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:KSM opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $10.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.25.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

