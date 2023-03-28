Matisse Capital Takes $262,000 Position in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN)

Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. Matisse Capital owned about 0.15% of The Taiwan Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWN opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.85. The Taiwan Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $33.44.

Taiwan Fund is an an integral economic player and closed-end management investment company. It allows investors to access and participate in the growth of the economy and the stock market, as well as the investment potential of the mainland and other emerging economies in the region.

