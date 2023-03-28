McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,199 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Sather Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 3,005.2% during the 4th quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 43,628 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,497,000 after purchasing an additional 42,223 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,183 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 16,392 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.63 on Tuesday, reaching $275.47. 601,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,742,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.34 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $267.42 and a 200 day moving average of $263.63.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.19.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

