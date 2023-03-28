Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Short Interest Down 48.3% in March

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the February 28th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Down 2.2 %

MBGYY stock traded down C$0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$18.88. The stock had a trading volume of 361,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,461. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 52 week low of C$12.42 and a 52 week high of C$20.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$19.14.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans and Mercedes-Benz Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans segment develops, manufactures and sells cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand including the brands Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach and Mercedes-EQ as well as small cars under the smart brand.

