Meridian Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $412,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 31,414 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.03. The company had a trading volume of 488 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,831. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.33. The stock has a market cap of $104.10 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.64. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 1-year low of $18.56 and a 1-year high of $23.50.

About Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (PBP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index that uses a covered-call strategy to provide long exposure to the S&P 500 and selling call options thereon. PBP was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

