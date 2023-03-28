Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) Short Interest Down 96.8% in March

Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the February 28th total of 3,172,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 71.4 days.

Mesoblast Price Performance

MEOBF stock remained flat at $0.74 on Tuesday. Mesoblast has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.59.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

About Mesoblast

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.