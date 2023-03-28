Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Raised to $270.00 at Barclays

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on META. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. SVB Securities increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $212.96.

NASDAQ META opened at $202.84 on Friday. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,779.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,113.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $79,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,779.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,393 shares of company stock valued at $12,324,981 in the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $1,796,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

