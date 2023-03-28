MetisDAO Price Hits $24.30 on Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $108.17 million and approximately $3.91 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $24.30 or 0.00089050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 24.13817761 USD and is down -4.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $4,753,595.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

