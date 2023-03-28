Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPF) Short Interest Update

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,322,800 shares, a growth of 125.4% from the February 28th total of 586,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 778.1 days.

Metso Outotec Oyj Stock Up 2.7 %

OUKPF traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 345 shares, compared to its average volume of 852. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.72. Metso Outotec Oyj has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $11.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OUKPF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Metso Outotec Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Metso Outotec Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

About Metso Outotec Oyj

Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

