MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Short Interest Up 251.4% in March

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,624,000 shares, a growth of 251.4% from the February 28th total of 462,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16,240.0 days.
MGM China Stock Performance
Shares of MCHVF remained flat at $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92. MGM China has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.40.
About MGM China
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MGM China (MCHVF)
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
- Roku And The 20% Rally That’s About To Start
Receive News & Ratings for MGM China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.