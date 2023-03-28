MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Short Interest Up 251.4% in March

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,624,000 shares, a growth of 251.4% from the February 28th total of 462,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16,240.0 days.

MGM China Stock Performance

Shares of MCHVF remained flat at $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92. MGM China has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.40.

Get MGM China alerts:

About MGM China

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

Receive News & Ratings for MGM China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.