Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Acquires 150,817 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB increased its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating) by 284.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,817 shares during the period. Capital Group Core Equity ETF accounts for 4.4% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 153.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $26.32.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

