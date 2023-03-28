Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Boosts Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 209,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 125,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,142,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

FPE stock opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.08.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Further Reading

