Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Buys 2,245 Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB grew its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 258.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $42.28 on Tuesday. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $40.41 and a 52-week high of $48.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.63.

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

