Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,918 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF comprises about 1.6% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB owned approximately 0.11% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGDV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 100.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $149,000.

NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $24.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.87. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $26.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.48.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

