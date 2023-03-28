Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Sells 416 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Milestone Advisory Partners increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock opened at $70.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.69 and a 200-day moving average of $71.35. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

