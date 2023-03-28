Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Trading Down 4.9%

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.15 and last traded at $15.18. 32,441 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 283,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Mineralys Therapeutics from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mineralys Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Down 7.3 %

Insider Transactions at Mineralys Therapeutics

In other Mineralys Therapeutics news, CFO Adam Scott Levy acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 350,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,612,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Hbm Healthcare Investments (Ca purchased 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,218,106 shares in the company, valued at $51,489,696. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Scott Levy purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 350,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,612,976. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,568,750 shares of company stock valued at $25,100,000.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone. Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is based in RADNOR, Pa.

