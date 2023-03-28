Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 2,333 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $19,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Creative Planning increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 221.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 450,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,151,000 after acquiring an additional 310,237 shares during the last quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,965,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,715,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,026,000 after purchasing an additional 33,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,955,000 after purchasing an additional 33,124 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $442.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $469.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.34. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $506.70.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

