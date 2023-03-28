Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $9.18 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 108.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 61.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

ACN opened at $273.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $172.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $345.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.00.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.25%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

