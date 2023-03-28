Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 199,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,654,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.91% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8,435.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $410,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $1,091,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $705,000.

Shares of PPA opened at $78.80 on Tuesday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $64.48 and a 12 month high of $82.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.02.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

