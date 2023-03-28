Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 115,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,679,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8,532.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,662,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,946 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 28,841.2% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 254,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,947,000 after acquiring an additional 254,091 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 247.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 206,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,502,000 after acquiring an additional 147,054 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,957,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,634,000 after purchasing an additional 126,251 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 262,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,583,000 after purchasing an additional 125,897 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $98.98 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $116.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.68. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

