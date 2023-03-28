Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 34,248 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,248 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares MBS ETF worth $24,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $94.42 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.32.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.