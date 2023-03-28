Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 6,696 Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,696 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $14,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000.

BATS:IYT opened at $218.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $744.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.23 and its 200 day moving average is $221.46. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $157.65 and a 52-week high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

