Mitsubishi Motors (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Rating Increased to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Motors (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Mitsubishi Motors Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MMTOF opened at $3.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.89. Mitsubishi Motors has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $4.52.
About Mitsubishi Motors
